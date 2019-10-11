James (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Zac Stevens of DNVR reports.

This is a step in the right direction after James was inactive in last week's win over the Chargers. James would start at right tackle if he plays, while Elijah Wilkinson would fill in if he sits.

