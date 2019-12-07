Play

James (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

James practiced fully every day this week but isn't completely back at 100 percent. Coach Vic Fangio did say James would start if he was able to go, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post.

