James suffered a knee injury against the Raiders and is questionable to return, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The loss of James is devastating for the Broncos line, even if it's only for a limited amount of time. Look for more updates to come as the game progresses, in the meantime it will be Elijah Wilkinson filling in at right tackle.

