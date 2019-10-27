James (knee) was officially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest with the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

James was making his 2019 debut due a knee injury, and as evidenced by this news, seemed to be re-injured Sunday. This is a huge loss for the team, as the offensive line looked much better with James in the game. Now that he's officially done for the day, Elijah Wilkinson will take over at right tackle.