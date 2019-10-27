Broncos' Ja'Wuan James: Ready for season debut
James (knee) is active Week 8 against Indianapolis.
James has yet to take the field this season due to a knee injury, but after getting back on the practice field in a full capacity this week, he received the clearance to make his 2019 debut. His exact workload remains to be seen, though it's worth noting the team did scratch fellow tackles Jake Rodgers and Calvin Anderson, suggesting the Broncos are confident in James' ability to contribute.
