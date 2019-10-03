Broncos' Ja'Wuan James: Returns to practice field
James (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
James was expected to make some progress in his rehab work this week and he did exactly that, as the limited participation is his first practice session since suffering the left knee sprain in Week 1. The 27-year-old isn't expected to take the field in Week 5 but appears to be closing in on his return.
