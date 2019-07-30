Broncos' Ja'Wuan James: Returns to practice
James (lower leg) returned to practice Tuesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
James was previously considered day-to-day with a bruised leg, but his relatively quick return to practice confirms the issue was never serious. Still, the Broncos may opt to ease him back into the swing of things in order to avoid aggravating the injury. The 2014 first-round pick is projected to start at right tackle this season.
