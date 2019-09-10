James (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Raiders, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

James suffered a knee injury early in the season-opener and it will keep him sidelined for at least the remainder of the night. Look for Elijah Wilkinson to hold down the fort at right tackle for the remainder of the contest.

