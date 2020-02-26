Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that James is not expected to participate in OTAs, Aric Dilalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

James spent the 2019 season playing through a torn MCL and meniscus, and he'll be forced to sit out OTAs while working to recover in time to kick off the 2020 campaign. It remains to be seen whether the starting right tackle will manage to return in some capacity for training camp.