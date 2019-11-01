James (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

James aggravated the knee injury that caused him to miss the first eight games of the season during Week 8's loss to the Colts, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Elijah Wilkinson stands to start at left tackle with James sidelined.

