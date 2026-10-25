Waddle didn't return to Sunday's 30-16 win over the Cardinals due to a chest injury, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Waddle went to the locker room in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos confirmed shortly before the end of the game that he was dealing with a chest injury. Sunday's injury could be an aggravation of the chest injury that bothered Waddle in practice leading up to the game. Waddle's likely to pop up on the injury report as the Broncos prepare for a Week 8 rematch with the Chiefs, who defeated Denver in Week 1. He finished with four catches for 48 yards on seven targets against the Cardinals.