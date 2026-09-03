Broncos OC Davis Webb said Aug. 25 that Waddle is "going to play everywhere" on offense this season, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

"He's going to play everywhere," Webb said. "He's really really good. He's going to play everywhere. Except offensive line." Coach Sean Payton has been moving Waddle all over the formation during training camp, and he recently beat Patrick Surtain for a 60-yard touchdown in practice. Payton added that Waddle "walks on water" with his traits. Acquired from the Dolphins over the offseason, Waddle missed some time early in camp with tightness. He's looking like a potential home run pick in the third and fourth rounds of fantasy drafts. Waddle is expected to be the engine of the Denver offense.