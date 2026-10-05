Waddle secured five of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 24-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Waddle recorded his first touchdown as a member of the Broncos at a critical juncture, as his 13-yard scoring grab with just over four minutes remaining helped Denver get to within three points at the time. Waddle also finished second in receptions and tied for runner-up status in targets as well, and he's now seen a total of 23 passes from Bo Nix come his way in the last three contests. The Broncos' air attack and Waddle's chemistry with Nix remains a work in progress, but the veteran receiver takes a solid 16-185-1 line on 26 targets into a Week 5 divisional road matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.