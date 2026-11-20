Waddle (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully this week.

Waddle was limited to just 14 snaps and one catch for 22 yards before exiting the Broncos' Week 9 win over the Panthers with a concussion. Following a well-time Week 10 bye, Waddle has progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol, ensuring that Denver's top pass-catcher -- who has recorded a 30/337/2 receiving line on 52 targets through nine contests -- will be available this weekend.