Waddle corralled two of five targets for 19 yards and also had a nine-yard carry during Sunday's 23-17 road win against the Chargers.

Waddle has hit once (8-138-0 on 10 targets in Week 2 against the Jaguars) and otherwise hasn't done much (10-66-1 on 21 targets) in his other four appearances in his first campaign with the Broncos. It didn't help any of Denver's skill-position players that QB Bo Nix's 27 passes went for only 123 yards, and a quick turnaround to face the Seahawks defense Thursday isn't a recipe for Waddle or any of his teammates to turn around their fortunes to begin the 2026 season.