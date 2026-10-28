Waddle (chest) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

After being present for the session earlier in the day, according to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, Waddle was subsequently deemed to have been a non-participant after all. The wideout thus has two more opportunities to log practice reps ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If Waddle is limited or out this weekend, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims (ankle, limited Wednesday) would be in line to see added Week 8 opportunities.