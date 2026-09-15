Waddle brought in one of three targets for two yards in the Broncos' 31-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Waddle's regular-season Broncos debut was as miserable as his final line suggests, as the prominent offseason addition finished last in receptions and yards among Denver players that recorded at least one catch. One of the two targets Waddle couldn't corral was a key third-down drop early in the third quarter, although he was hardly the only underwhelming component of a pass-catching corps that produced a modest 131 total receiving yards. More productive performances are surely ahead for Waddle and the Broncos' air attack, with the first opportunity for atonement coming in a Week 2 home showdown against the Jaguars on Sunday.