Broncos' Jaylen Waddle: Sheds leg sleeve

Waddle worked on the side at Saturday's training camp practice and was not wearing a sleeve on his leg, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Waddle was sporting a sleeve on his left earlier in the week, and he looked to be running more easily since leaving Wednesday's practice due what was reported at the time as "some muscle tightness," per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. There doesn't appear to be any long-term injury concern for Waddle, though he'll continue to have his practice reps limited and could see minimal action in exhibition games, with the Broncos' preseason opener taking place Friday against the Falcons. Marvin Mims (undisclosed) is also sidelined for Saturday's practice, so Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are slated for more work with the first-team offense alongside Courtland Sutton.