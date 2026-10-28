Waddle (chest) was present for Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The extent of Waddle's participation has yet to be revealed, but it's encouraging that he was with the team for Wednesday's session. Waddle is dealing with a chest injury that had him reported as uncertain to play this week as of early Wednesday. Things seem to be trending in the right direction, but Friday's injury report will give the firm answer on Waddle's status going into the big game against the Chiefs.