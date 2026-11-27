Waddle caught five of eight targets for 53 yards in Friday's 27-5 loss to the Steelers.

Waddle has exceeded 50 yards in consecutive games for the first time in his Broncos tenure, but his eight catches for 114 yards over the past two games still aren't anything to write home about. With QB Bo Nix struggling, Waddle has substantially underperformed the lofty expectations that accompanied the speedy wideout from Miami to Denver when the Broncos sent a first-round pick the other way in an offseason trade. Waddle will face his former team in Week 13, having caught 38 of 66 targets for 451 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games with his new club.