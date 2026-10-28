Waddle aggravated a previous chest injury during last week's 30-16 win over the Cardinals, and his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs will be determined based on how he fares in practice this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Waddle recorded four receptions for 48 yards on seven targets against Arizona before checking out of the game in the fourth quarter due to the lingering chest issue, which had limited his participation in two practices during Week 7 prep. The wideout's practice activity appears likely to be affected in Week 8, but the Broncos aren't yet counting him out from suiting up against the Chiefs.