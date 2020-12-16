The Broncos activated Driskel off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Driskel was placed on the list Nov. 29 after testing positive for the virus. His positive test forced the rest of the quarterback room in Denver onto the list as close contacts, ultimately leading to practice-squad receiver Kendall Hinton taking the reigns at quarterback. With Driskel back healthy, it's likely he'll take over the No. 2 job behind Drew Lock for Saturday's game against the Bills.
