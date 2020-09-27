Driskel was benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers, and coach Vic Fangio said in the post-game that he replaced Driskel with Brett Rypien "to see if he could get rid of the ball quicker", Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Driskel completed 17 of 30 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception before being replaced. Rypien completed his first eight passes to lead the team down the field before throwing a red-zone interception. Both quarterbacks averaged 5.9 yards per pass, and Fangio refused to name a starter for Thursday's Week 4 game against the Jets, though the team won't have much time to deliberate given the quick turnaround.