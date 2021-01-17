Driskel completed 35 of 64 passes for 432 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the 2020 season. He added 28 yards on six carries.

Driskel filled in admirably for Drew Lock after the latter injured his shoulder in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, nearly leading the comeback. A ho-hum outing in Week 3 against Tampa Bay pushed him down the depth chart and he didn't record a touch after a carry in Week 4. Driskel actually finished with a team-high quarterback rating of 78.4, but that does not quite provide the veteran stability Denver needs with youngsters Lock and Brett Rypien on the roster. The Broncos would have a net savings of $2.5 million against the cap should they move on from Driskel, and that seems likely as the team figures to look for a more established hedge on its bet on Lock.