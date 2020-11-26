Driskel will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

According to coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos have been cleared to practice Thursday, and Sunday's contest versus New Orleans does not appear to be at risk. Driskel will need to clear the league's COVID protocols before resuming team activities, but that isn't likely to impact the team's offense much as the quarterback is third on the team's depth chart and hasn't taken a snap since Week 4.