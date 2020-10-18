Driskel (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Driskel struggled in his lone start against Tampa Bay this year, completing 17 of 30 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Brett Rypien showed a bit of promise in his Week 4 win over the Jets. With Drew Lock (shoulder) returning to the lineup, Rypien will serve as the backup while Driskel watches the game in street clothes.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Driskel: Move to backup role confirmed•
-
Broncos' Jeff Driskel: Likely returning to backup role•
-
Broncos' Jeff Driskel: Starter for Thursday still TBD•
-
Broncos' Jeff Driskel: Benched in loss•
-
Broncos' Jeff Driskel: May start multiple weeks•
-
Broncos' Jeff Driskel: Plays respectably after Lock injury•