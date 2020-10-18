Driskel (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Driskel struggled in his lone start against Tampa Bay this year, completing 17 of 30 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Brett Rypien showed a bit of promise in his Week 4 win over the Jets. With Drew Lock (shoulder) returning to the lineup, Rypien will serve as the backup while Driskel watches the game in street clothes.

