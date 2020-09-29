Driskel will likely serve in a backup role Thursday against the Jets, as the Broncos are expected to name Brett Rypien as their starting quarterback for the Week 4 matchup, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Head coach Vic Fangio likely won't announce a Week 4 starter until later Tuesday or at some point Wednesday, but Driskel's run atop Denver's depth chart looks like it will come to an end after one game. Filling in Week 3 for an injured Drew Lock (shoulder), Driskel completed 17 of 30 attempts for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers before giving way to Rypien in the fourth quarter. Though he was only under center for one possession, Rypien moved the offense well, completing his first eight pass attempts for 59 yards before tossing a red-zone interception on fourth down. Assuming Rypien is indeed named the team's new starter, Driskel could still serve as the No. 2 option Thursday, as Lock remains sidelined and the recently signed Blake Bortles may need more time to get up to speed with Denver's playbook.