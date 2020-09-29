Denver head coach Vic Fangio named Brett Rypien the starting quarterback for Thursday's game against the Jets, leaving Driskel in line to fill a backup role, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Starting Week 3 in place of an injured Drew Lock (shoulder), Driskel struggled to move the offense in a 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers, completing 17 of 30 attempts for 176 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Midway through the the fourth quarter, Fangio pulled Driskel in favor of Rypien, who completed eight straight passes before throwing a fourth-down interception on Denver's final possession of the day. The Broncos were satisfied enough with how Rypien performed prior to the turnover, so he'll get the keys to the offense over Driskel in Week 4. Since Lock remains out and the newly signed Blake Bortles hasn't had much time to get familiar with Denver's playbook, Driskel is still likely to serve as the No. 2 option behind Rypien.