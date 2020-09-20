Driskel completed 18 of 34 pass attempts for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

Driskel was summoned into action early on as Drew Lock (shoulder) left with an injury and managed a respectable average of 7.5 yards per attempt against a stout defense. He completed touchdown passes to Noah Fant and Melvin Gordon as he helped his team hang tough in a difficult road matchup, though his interception in the second quarter helped Pittsburgh build a lead. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Lock is expected to be out 2-6 weeks with an AC injury, meaning Driskel should get the nod in next Sunday's home matchup with the Buccaneers.