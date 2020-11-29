Driskel's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday was the result of a positive COVID-19 test, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

At the time Driskel was placed on the list, it wasn't immediately clear whether he tested positive himself or was considered a close contact of someone who did. After the Broncos confirmed Driskel was infected, fellow quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were added to the list Saturday, when all three were pulled off the practice field and told to self-isolate since they were discovered to have not worn masks at one point during contact with Driskel in recent days. With the NFL opting not to postpone Sunday's Broncos-Saints game, Denver will be without its top four quarterbacks, forcing the team to turn to practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton -- who previously played quarterback early in his college career at Wake Forest -- as its starter under center. As of Sunday, Lock, Rypien and Bortles continued to test negative for COVID-19 and should be activated by Tuesday, but Driskel looks poised to remain out through the Broncos' Week 13 game in Kansas City while he's still infected.