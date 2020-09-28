Vic Fangio said Monday that he has yet to decide whether Driskel or Brett Rypien will start in New York on Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Driskel was benched during the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, and he only had 176 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception before leaving the field. Brett Rypien wasn't much more effective in relief of Driskel, as his only drive ended in a red-zone interception. Whomever of Driskel or Rypien gets the nod Thursday will get the benefit of a more favorable matchup against the Jets' secondary, and Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports that Blake Bortles isn't in consideration to start.