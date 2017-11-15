Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Appears on injury report
Heuerman (knee) didn't practice for the Broncos on Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Heuerman has been targeted 11 times this season, hauling in six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. With No. 2 tight end A.J. Derby nursing a shoulder injury, Heuerman could see an increased role if he's able to recover for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals and Derby doesn't. Still, with an inconsistent Brock Osweiler throwing in Denver, Heuerman shouldn't be given much fantasy consideration.
