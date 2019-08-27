Heuerman (shoulder) participated in Tuesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Heuerman has yet to suit up for preseason action due to a lingering shoulder injury, though he appears to be progressing in his recovery. The 2015 third-round pick's status for Thursday's final exhibition match against the Cardinals is murky at best, with the Broncos likely prioritizing his Week 1 availability.

