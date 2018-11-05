Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Career day in loss
Heuerman hauled in 10 of 11 targets, racking up 83 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans.
The third-year man out of Ohio State destroyed previous career-bests in catches and yards (previous highs were four receptions and 57 yards), while accounting for his fourth career touchdown in a backbreaking loss to Houston on Sunday. When the Broncos pick up following a bye week Nov. 18 against the Chargers, it will be against a defense that ranks among the league's best units against tight ends, with 5.4 receptions surrendered per game to the position.
