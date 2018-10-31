Heuerman was targeted five times during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City, recording a four-yard touchdown pass

Heuerman helped bring Denver to within striking distance early in the fourth quarter, running a quick out and fourth and goal for a four-yard touchdown, just the third score of his career. Though he's enjoying his first extended look as the starter, the fourth-year tight end is averaging less than nine yards per catch on 15 receptions this season. He figures to get a small bump with the departure of Demaryius Thomas as he remains one of a small handful of veteran skill players in Mile High. A Sunday matchup against a Texans pass defense surrendering 240 passing yards per game, good for 12th in the league, looms.

