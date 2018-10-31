Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Catches first touchdown of season
Heuerman was targeted five times during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City, recording a four-yard touchdown pass
Heuerman helped bring Denver to within striking distance early in the fourth quarter, running a quick out and fourth and goal for a four-yard touchdown, just the third score of his career. Though he's enjoying his first extended look as the starter, the fourth-year tight end is averaging less than nine yards per catch on 15 receptions this season. He figures to get a small bump with the departure of Demaryius Thomas as he remains one of a small handful of veteran skill players in Mile High. A Sunday matchup against a Texans pass defense surrendering 240 passing yards per game, good for 12th in the league, looms.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....