Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Catches two passes
Heuerman caught two of four passes for seven yards during Denver's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.
With the Broncos driving for a comeback midway through the fourth quarter, Case Keenum saw Heuerman cutting across the middle, threw off of his back foot, and was picked off for a game-crushing interception. The play was bad, but it was a good show of confidence for Heuerman who has tallied just 32 receiving yards thus far this season. Neither he, nor backup Jake Butt, have been particularly memorable this season, but Butt leads across receiving categories and logged just six fewer offensive snaps than Heuerman on Sunday. If Heuerman doesn't begin producing a little more in the passing game, it is possible that he and Butt will switch roles.
