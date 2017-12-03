Heuerman (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

With Heuerman showing enough improvement in his recovery from the knee issue to return from a two-game absence, he'll be included in a three-way timeshare at tight end with Austin Traylor and Virgil Green. That arrangement seemingly cannibalizes the minimal fantasy value of all three involved.

