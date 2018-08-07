Heuerman (sore knee) is close to returning to the field, Troy E. Renck of thedenverchannel.com reports.

On the Broncos' posted depth chart Heuerman remains listed as the starter, followed by Jake Butt, Austin Traylor, Matt LaCosse, Brian Parker and Troy Fumagalli. In Heuerman's absence from practice, Austin Traylor and Jake Butt have seen first-team reps. From a fantasy standpoint, Denver's tight ends are not viewed as bankable commodities, though if Butt can stay healthy, he has some upside as a pass-catcher.

