Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Close to return
Heuerman (sore knee) is close to returning to the field, Troy E. Renck of thedenverchannel.com reports.
On the Broncos' posted depth chart Heuerman remains listed as the starter, followed by Jake Butt, Austin Traylor, Matt LaCosse, Brian Parker and Troy Fumagalli. In Heuerman's absence from practice, Austin Traylor and Jake Butt have seen first-team reps. From a fantasy standpoint, Denver's tight ends are not viewed as bankable commodities, though if Butt can stay healthy, he has some upside as a pass-catcher.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Still not at practice•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Ready for top job•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Grabs two touchdowns in 2017•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Hauls in 54-yard touchdown•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Cleared to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...