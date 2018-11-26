Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Confirmed out for the year
Coach Vance Joseph confirmed Monday that Heuerman (ribs/lung) will miss the rest of the season, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Diagnosed with three broken ribs and a bruised lung, Heuerman finishes the final season of his rookie contract with 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns over 48 targets in 11 games. He had a couple big moments in the passing game and earned a solid reputation as a blocker, but his so-so marks of 9.1 yards per catch and 5.9 per target could make it difficult to land a large contract this upcoming offseason. With the 2015 third-round pick headed for injured reserve, Matt LaCosse is left as Denver's top pass catcher at tight end, though Brian Parker is also a candidate to handle some of the vacated snaps.
