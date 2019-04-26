Heuerman is facing serious competition for snaps after the Broncos selected tight end Noah Fant with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Julia Maguire of FOX 21 News reports.

Signed to a two-year, $8 million contract earlier this offseason, Heuerman was looking at minimal competition prior to Thursday night. His experience and solid blocking will give the 26-year-old a decent chance to retain the starting job at tight end, but the uber-athletic Fant is far more intriguing in the fantasy football universe. Heuerman was limited to a 31-282-2 receiving line in 11 games (10 starts) last season before three broken ribs and a bruised lung forced him to injured reserve in late November. It isn't the type of of injury that figures to have much impact on his 2019 preparation.