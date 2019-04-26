Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Could lose starting job to Fant
Heuerman is facing serious competition for snaps after the Broncos selected tight end Noah Fant with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Julia Maguire of FOX 21 News reports.
Signed to a two-year, $8 million contract earlier this offseason, Heuerman was looking at minimal competition prior to Thursday night. His experience and solid blocking will give the 26-year-old a decent chance to retain the starting job at tight end, but the uber-athletic Fant is far more intriguing in the fantasy football universe. Heuerman was limited to a 31-282-2 receiving line in 11 games (10 starts) last season before three broken ribs and a bruised lung forced him to injured reserve in late November. It isn't the type of of injury that figures to have much impact on his 2019 preparation.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Staying in Denver•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Ends season on injured reserve•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Confirmed out for the year•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Likely done for season•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Exits with back injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Haskins, Jones land in tough spots
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...