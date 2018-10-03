Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Dealing with knee injury
Heuerman (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
With Jake Butt (knee) out for the season, Heuerman dominated the workload at tight end in Monday's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs, catching four of seven targets for 57 yards while playing 88 percent of the snaps on offense. He may have suffered an injury near the end of the game, as Matt LaCosse took the field for the final drive of the night.
