Heuerman (knee) is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Per the report, Heuerman was using crutches after Sunday's loss to the Colts, which suggests that he could miss some time. If that's the case, Noah Fant figures to see a few more looks in the Denver passing offense for any length of time Heuerman misses.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories