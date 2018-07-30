Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Dealing with knee soreness
Heuerman is dealing with knee soreness and could be limited in training camp, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Heuerman is slated to start at tight end for the Broncos, but Jake Butt and Austin Traylor could see additional reps with the first team throughout training camp if Heuerman is sidelined due to discomfort in his knee. The issue sounds relatively minor, however, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Heuerman return to full activity in the near future.
