Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Eased back in during opener
Heuerman was not targeted during Monday's 24-16 loss in Oakland.
After dealing with a shoulder injury for much of training camp, Heuerman played only 21 snaps on offense Monday, 31 fewer than rookie Noah Fant. Fant had an uneven debut, and it wouldn't be surprising for the dependable veteran to get more snaps as he rounds into form in the coming weeks. Expect snaps to be divided a little more evenly in the coming weeks, though the advantage in snaps and targets should still reside with the rookie first-round pick.
