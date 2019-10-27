Heuerman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a knee injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Prior to his exit, Heuerman caught his only target for 11 yards. The tight end headed into Week 8 action with a total of seven catches for 67 yards, so he's off the fantasy radar, but if Heuerman ends up missing time, Noah Fant could see a few more looks in the Denver passing offense going forward.