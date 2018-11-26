Heuerman left Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with a back injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Heuerman was deemed questionable to return in the fourth quarter, exiting the game with two catches for 44 yards on three targets. An absence for Week 13 against the Bengals would push Matt LaCosse into a bigger role after he put up a 3-34-1 receiving line (on four targets) in Sunday's 24-17 win over Pittsburgh.

More News
Our Latest Stories