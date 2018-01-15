Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Grabs two touchdowns in 2017
Heuerman nabbed nine of 18 targets for 142 yards and two touchdowns during the 2017 season
Heuerman put up eerily similar numbers to 2016, nine catches for 142 yards in 2017 as compared to nine catches for 141 yards in 2016. The big difference was that he manged to score his first two career touchdowns this season, nearly three years after being drafted in the third round out of Ohio State. Heuerman has flashed, at times, his ability to split safeties and make big plays like his 54-yard touchdown against the Colts in Week 15. He hasn't made those plays with any level of consistency though and faces a contract year in 2018 in which he looks to potentially start the offseason behind 2017 fifth-round pick Jake Butt and Austin Traylor, an undrafted free agent who ended up getting starter-level snaps at points during the season.
