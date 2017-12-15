Heuerman brought in his sole target for a 54-yard touchdown in Thursday's 25-13 win over the Colts.

The third-year tight end scored his second touchdown of the season when he caught a perfectly thrown Brock Osweiler pass down the seam late in the third quarter and then fought off a pair of defensive backs to get in the end zone. It was only Heuerman's eighth catch and 14th target of the campaign, so fantasy success has clearly been few and far between for the Ohio State product. However, with Osweiler now slated to be under center for the final two games of the season due to Trevor Siemian's shoulder injury, he'll potentially be able to continue building a rapport with the former when Denver takes on the suspect Redskins defense in Week 16.