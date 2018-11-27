Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Headed to injured reserve
Heuerman (ribs/lung) was placed on injured reserve by the Broncos on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Heuerman was diagnosed with three broken ribs and a bruised lung Monday, so this news comes as no surprise. In 11 games this season, Heuerman showed big moments in the passing game and caught 31 of 48 targets for 281 yards and two touchdowns. With the Ohio State product headed to IR, Matt LaCosse, Brian Parker and newly promoted Temarrick Hemingway will handle duties at tight end for the Broncos going forward this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Confirmed out for the year•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Likely done for season•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Exits with back injury•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Snags four passes•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Enjoys career day in loss•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Catches first touchdown of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country