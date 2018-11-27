Heuerman (ribs/lung) was placed on injured reserve by the Broncos on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Heuerman was diagnosed with three broken ribs and a bruised lung Monday, so this news comes as no surprise. In 11 games this season, Heuerman showed big moments in the passing game and caught 31 of 48 targets for 281 yards and two touchdowns. With the Ohio State product headed to IR, Matt LaCosse, Brian Parker and newly promoted Temarrick Hemingway will handle duties at tight end for the Broncos going forward this season.