Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Held catchless in win
Heuerman did not record an offensive stat during Thurday's 45-10 win over Arizona.
Heuerman nullified his only catch, a would be 10-yard touchdown reception, due to his own pass interference penalty. The fourth-year pro remains the top tight end option in Denver, having logged 81 percent of offensive snaps on Thursday, but has yet to turn his opportunity into fantasy production.
